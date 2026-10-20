Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said at a government meeting that the contribution of Polish military personnel to missions in Afghanistan cannot be diminished. He read out a message from a woman who served in Afghanistan and asked him to defend the soldiers, Interia reports.

Message from a servicewoman

According to Tusk, the author of the SMS wrote that she spent a year in Afghanistan. She also mentioned the death of a Polish serviceman during her shift: his wife was pregnant and in Poland at the time.

The woman stressed that the subject of Afghanistan has special significance for military personnel. She also wrote that she received an American medal for helping and treating US military personnel with Polish medicines.

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Reaction to the Pentagon chief's statement

Tusk said he wants Poland's allies to hear these words. According to him, Polish military personnel and Poland acted side by side with the United States everywhere the allies needed their participation.

The Polish prime minister linked his address to a recent speech by Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth at the University of Tennessee. According to Interia, Hegseth said that no more than five countries contributed to the Afghan mission, although 50 flags were represented at the command headquarters.

Tusk called the devaluation of the participation of Polish military personnel unacceptable, given the deaths of soldiers. Earlier, Sejm Marshal Włodzimierz Czarzasty said that 44 Polish servicemen were killed in Afghanistan.

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