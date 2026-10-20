Amnesty International called on countries to impose sanctions on Israeli officials who, according to the organization, are involved in serious violations of international law. Human rights defenders also called for an end to trade with illegal Israeli settlements and the supply of weapons and security equipment to Israel. Anadolu Agency reported this on October 20.

Statement by human rights defenders

The organization reported a sharp increase in violence by Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, which it believes is supported by the state. Amnesty International says that this violence is aimed at the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from the occupied West Bank.

Amnesty International’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, Heba Morayef, said that the organization has long warned of growing violence against Palestinians. According to her, the attacks are not isolated actions but constitute a central policy of the Israeli state.

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Calls to other states

Amnesty International called on states to fulfill their obligations under international law and not become complicit in violations and crimes against Palestinians. The organization also called for an end to all forms of trade, investment and cooperation that, in its assessment, help sustain the illegal occupation, apartheid and campaign of ethnic cleansing.

The statement came after attacks in recent days on Palestinian farmers in the West Bank, as well as on European diplomats and an American photojournalist for The Washington Post. Morayef criticized attempts by Israeli officials and election candidates to portray these attacks as the actions of a few individuals.

Israel has occupied the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since 1967. Israeli settlements in the occupied territory are illegal under international law.

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