Revolut users in Cyprus report app outage — Cyprus Mail

In Cyprus, Revolut users on Tuesday morning reported difficulties accessing their accounts due to an outage in the banking app. The disruption affected several service functions.

Error message

When opening the app, customers saw an error message advising them to try again later. Some of them were unable to access their own funds, Cyprus Mail reports.

Users reported problems accessing their accounts after the outage affected several app services.

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Company response

Revolut confirmed the outage in a response on Reddit. The company said its engineering team was working to restore services as quickly as possible and warned that some functions might be unavailable.

The company apologized for the inconvenience but did not specify when normal access to the app and its services would be restored.

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