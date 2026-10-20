India voices concern over UN liquidity — The Hindu

India has expressed concern over the difficult liquidity situation of the United Nations in 2026. At the same time, the country’s representative pointed to an unacceptably high level of unpaid assessed contributions that are owed by only one member state. The Hindu reports.

India’s position

Surendra Adhana, Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, stated the position on October 19. He emphasized that every member state is obliged under the UN Charter to pay assessed contributions in full, on time and without conditions. His statement concerned the organization’s financial situation this year.

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US shares in UN budgets

The publication separately notes that the United States is the UN’s largest financial donor. According to the cited data, the United States pays 22% of the organization’s regular budget and 27% of the peacekeeping operations budget. These shares are presented in the report separately from the Indian representative’s statement on unpaid contributions.

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