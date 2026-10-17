Pakistan says it destroyed Taliban posts on border — Dawn

In the Kurram sector on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Pakistani security forces opened fire in response to shelling from the Afghan side, state broadcaster PTV News reported.

As Dawn reports, PTV News and the state news agency Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), citing security sources, said that Afghan Taliban forces opened fire to facilitate the actions of “terrorists”.

Claims of retaliatory strikes

According to PTV News, the Pakistani army used heavy weapons, destroyed several Afghan Taliban posts and forced their personnel to abandon their positions.

APP, also citing security sources, reported that several members of the Afghan Taliban may have been killed during Pakistani army operations along the border in the Guzgarhi area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Artillery shelling

According to APP sources, in Upper Kurram, the Pakistani army shelled the Topsar post and the Shipola base camp with artillery. The sources claim that the Shipola camp was completely destroyed.

At the time of publication, the exchange of fire in the area was continuing, APP said.

Earlier, Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said that Islamabad was not abandoning dialogue with Afghan representatives, but negotiations could not be unconditional. According to him, Pakistan would welcome sincere efforts by friendly states to resolve security issues and maintain regional stability.

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