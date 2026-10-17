Monaco has signed the Council of Europe Protocol on the Confiscation of Criminal Assets

On October 14, 2026, Monaco signed an additional protocol to the Council of Europe’s Warsaw Convention, which modernizes the rules for identifying, freezing, and confiscating proceeds of crime, particularly in light of the proliferation of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

The ceremony took place in Strasbourg during the Council of Europe’s annual conference on cybercrime, the Octopus Conference.

Monaco was one of the first eight Council of Europe member states to sign the document on the opening day. This group also included Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, Montenegro, San Marino, and the United Kingdom. The European Union was also among the first signatories.

The protocol expands states’ capabilities in combating illicit assets. In particular, it allows for the confiscation of property linked to a broader range of criminal activities and, in certain cases, without a conviction. The document also provides for the urgent freezing or seizure of assets without prior notice to the parties concerned, in order to prevent their concealment.

In addition, states must establish specialized bodies to manage seized assets and respond to urgent requests within three days.

The signing took place while Monaco held the chairmanship of the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers. The Principality is also working to be removed from the “gray list” of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

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