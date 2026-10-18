In Milan, Italy, protests against the high cost of living escalated into clashes between young people and police. At least four law enforcement officers and 20 protesters were injured, while more than 50 young people were detained. This was reported by Interia, citing the Italian agency ANSA and the newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Clashes in Piazza del Duomo

According to ANSA, a peaceful rally in Milan escalated into unrest in Piazza del Duomo. The agency reported that hundreds of very young people dressed in black threw firecrackers, barriers and bottles at police. Stones were also used during the clashes.

Police used water cannons and tear gas. Corriere della Sera reported that around 500 people in total took part in the unrest in Milan. According to available information, half of those detained are minors.

ANSA, citing police, noted that young people from the suburbs, the outskirts of Milan and other provinces were arriving in the city center. According to the agency, they acted in small groups without unified coordination and later took control of the main demonstration against high prices for food and fuel.

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Authorities’ reaction and incidents in other cities

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated that demonstrations are a right of citizens, but arson and the destruction of cities are not such a right. She also called on the opposition to unequivocally condemn the violence.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said that the reasons for the protest were understandable, but violence against law enforcement officers and significant destruction in the city could not be justified.

Clashes between protesters and police also occurred in Turin, Bologna and Bergamo. In Bologna, near the railway station, a group of masked teenagers broke away from the march and began throwing smoke bombs, glass bottles, barriers and stones at security forces. In Turin, according to media reports, the Feltrinelli bookstore at Porta Nuova station was attacked.

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