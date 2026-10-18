In the United States, Vice President J.D. Vance acknowledged mistakes and fundamental miscalculations in the actions of the U.S. authorities during the war with Iran. He made the statement during a meeting with a CBS News audience, reports Anadolu Agency.

Deaths of military personnel in Kuwait

Vance was answering questions from Joey Amor, whose wife, Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, was among six U.S. Army reservists killed in an Iranian strike on a military facility in Kuwait during the first hours of the war that began in late February. At least 21 U.S. service members have been killed since the start of the conflict, while hundreds more have been wounded.

Amor referred to reports of insufficient protection at the facility and demanded accountability from the administration of President Donald Trump. Vance acknowledged the shortcomings and promised to take every such miscalculation very seriously.

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Changes to approaches to troop protection

The vice president also said that the deployment of U.S. military personnel had revealed weaknesses in the military approach. According to him, the approach to troop deployment has already been changed after the problems were identified. He also drew attention to the threat posed by inexpensive drones and reported adjustments to tactics to better protect military personnel.

Answering a question about the absence of a decisive victory, Vance said that the United States had already achieved a decisive victory to some extent, but the outcome also depends on Iran's actions. He added that Washington seeks to obtain a final firm commitment from Tehran not to resume its nuclear program.

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