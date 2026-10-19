In Italy, Deputy Prime Minister, Transport Minister and leader of the right-wing League party Matteo Salvini said that around 500 additional soldiers are planned to be sent to Milan. According to him, this is to happen after unrest that occurred in the northern Italian city over the weekend. Salvini called the additional deployment of soldiers a measure to protect the city.

Measure in the security decree

Salvini announced the intention to involve additional soldiers on social media on Monday, October 19. As ANSA English reports, the politician described the measure as one of the provisions of the security decree-law, which the government expects to approve at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

League leader's statement

Salvini presented the deployment of soldiers to Milan as a political success for the party he leads. In the post, he called for moving from words to action and described the planned increase in the number of soldiers to protect the city as a victory for the League.

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