The Polish Sejm Ethics Committee has penalized Law and Justice party leader Jarosław Kaczyński over remarks about police officers. RMF24 reports, citing committee member Ewa Schädler of the Poland 2050 party.

Kaczyński’s remarks

The remarks for which the politician was penalized were made on July 10 at Piłsudski Square in Warsaw during monthly events commemorating the Smolensk disaster. Kaczyński arrived there together with PiS politicians and the head of the Presidential Chancellery, Zbigniew Bogucki, to lay wreaths at monuments to President Lech Kaczyński and the victims of the 2010 Smolensk tragedy.

Protesters were also present at the square, while police maintained order. According to the outlet, law enforcement officers did not allow PiS politicians directly to the monument to Lech Kaczyński, so the wreaths were laid at some distance from the monument.

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Authorities’ reaction

Kaczyński reproached the police for failing to respond to insults, attacks and threats that, according to him, were directed against participants in the monthly events. He stated that these were not police officers, but units of the ruling party.

Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński then called the PiS leader’s conduct toward the police scandalous. Maria Janyska, chair of the parliamentary committee on administration and internal affairs and an MP from the Civic Coalition, subsequently said she intended to submit a motion to the Ethics Committee seeking Kaczyński’s punishment. The committee’s decision may be appealed within 14 days from the date the relevant resolution is delivered.

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