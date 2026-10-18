In the United States, a new Department of Transportation rule takes effect on October 19, under which 10 types of flight disruptions will no longer be attributed to airlines in government data on delays and cancellations. They will be recorded in a new Section 511(b) category, which could affect the amount of compensation and services carriers provide to passengers, The Hill reports.

Which cases the new category covers

Section 511(b) includes, among other things, the need to clean an aircraft after a passenger’s death, damage to an aircraft caused by extreme weather, foreign objects, or sabotage. It also covers cyberattacks, provided that the airline complies with cybersecurity requirements, unexpected failures of government systems that prevent the safe operation of flights, and overheated brakes following an incident that required emergency procedures.

The list also includes unscheduled maintenance that cannot be deferred, medical emergencies not caused by the carrier, the removal of a disruptive passenger, and airport closures due to volcanic ash, wind, or wind shear. It separately specifies delays in loading baggage or cargo caused by a failure of a baggage system not controlled by the airline or its contractor.

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The authorities’ position and the industry’s reaction

A Department of Transportation representative previously told Nexstar that the reclassification is related to the Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act of 2024, signed by President Joe Biden. The department explained that the change is intended to more accurately reflect in government delay statistics circumstances that airlines may or may not be able to control.

The department also acknowledged that the new approach is expected to reduce the overall cost of services and compensation that carriers currently provide to consumers. Law firm Crowell & Moring LLP called the decision a significant step forward for the aviation industry. At the same time, The Points Guy managing editor Clint Henderson said the changes could potentially be a substantial blow to customers: in the event of technical problems with an aircraft, an airline may not provide, among other things, meal or hotel vouchers.

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