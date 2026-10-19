Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said that an oil tanker caught fire in the Strait of Hormuz after colliding with a sea mine. According to Iranian forces, the explosion and fire occurred in the vessel’s engine room.

Statement by the Iranian military

As Asharq Al-Awsat reports, Iranian state media quoted an IRGC statement. It claimed that the tanker was traveling along an unauthorized southern route through the strait and had switched off its positioning and navigation systems.

This week, IRGC Navy commander Admiral Ali Ozmaei said that any vessel that deactivates its navigation systems will be considered hostile.

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Previous incidents and blockade

The incident occurred the day after the IRGC reported two fires on oil tankers in the strait. According to the Iranian forces, both vessels had also collided with mines.

According to the publication, Iran established control over the strait after the war against the United States and Israel began in late February. Tehran requires all vessels to obtain its permission to pass through the waterway, which normally carries about one-fifth of the world’s oil. In response to the blockade of the strait, the United States imposed a maritime counter-blockade on Iranian oil exports.

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