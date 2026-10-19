French President Emmanuel Macron rejected Interior Minister Laurent Nunez’s offer to resign following the mass unrest that occurred in the country over the weekend. This was reported by Asharq Al-Awsat, citing the Elysee Palace.

The minister will remain in office

The Elysee Palace said that Macron asked Nunez to remain in office to ensure continuity of management in the police and security forces. The president also instructed the interior minister to develop new approaches as soon as possible to counter looters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protests escalated into unrest

The demonstrations took place amid public dissatisfaction with the rising cost of living, problems in the operation of public services, and the condition of schools. On Saturday, nationwide protests escalated into unrest: in cities, groups of people clashed with police, a town hall building was set on fire, shops were looted, and buildings were covered with graffiti.

On Sunday, clashes also occurred in Paris and Marseille. Police intervened to prevent attempts to loot commercial establishments.

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