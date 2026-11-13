Madyar suggested Transcarpathia as a venue for a meeting with Zelenskyy

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar said he discussed with the President of Ukraine the possibility of holding their meeting in Transcarpathia. The foreign ministers of both countries are currently determining whether it will be possible to organize the talks by the end of November.

Mátyás said that on the sidelines of the summit, he spoke, in particular, with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, the President of Switzerland, and the Prime Minister of Ireland, and also held a 10–15-minute meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

It is worth noting that Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s social media accounts have not yet mentioned the meeting with the Hungarian prime minister.

“We discussed a meeting with the president, but the conversation was not about Budapest or Kyiv, but about Zakarpattia,” Madyar continued, adding that the foreign ministers are currently discussing whether this could take place by the end of November.

Source: Telex

Earlier, Mádár criticized the idea of linking the EU budget to aid for Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar publicly accused his predecessor, Viktor Orbán, of making veiled calls for an armed uprising and a violent change to the constitutional order.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that in Brussels, Belgium, he agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to create a new framework for political and economic relations between the two countries. This was their first meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the EU leaders’ summit on October 17.

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