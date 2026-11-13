Kakha Kaladze voiced his support for Merab Dvalishvili following the attack by Usman Nurmagomedov

Russian MMA fighter Khamzat Nurmagomedov, along with his supporters, attacked former UFC flyweight champion Merab Dvalishvili off the competition floor. The Georgian athlete, who supports Ukraine, received support from numerous public figures following the incident.

Among those who spoke out in defense of Dvalishvili was Kakha Kaladze, a former soccer player for Kyiv’s “Dynamo” and Italy’s “Milan,” and now the mayor of Tbilisi.

Kaladze emphasized that the treatment of the Georgian athlete had nothing to do with sportsmanship, masculine dignity, or humanity. He called the incident an absolutely unacceptable and shameful act.

“Merabe, we stand with you,” the mayor of Tbilisi emphasized.

In his post, the former soccer player also mentioned 21-year-old Georgian wrestler Sabu Lazishvili. Along with Dvalishvili, he was a victim of the attack and a participant in the brawl.

Addressing the young athlete, Kaladze wrote:

“You are a real man.”

It is reported that all participants in the brawl were taken to a police station. Law enforcement officials are investigating the circumstances of the incident and conducting interrogations.

Earlier, Georgian soccer player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of France’s PSG spoke out in defense of his compatriot. He also reacted to the behavior of Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov.

The soccer player emphasized that Dvalishvili had once again demonstrated what it means to be a Georgian, a man, and a human being.

“Unlike those who, in a cowardly manner, sneaked up from behind and under unequal conditions, tried to defeat you. Men don’t act that way,” Kvaratskhelia said.

He also added that the Russians will not succeed and that such actions will not work against Georgians.

On the evening of November 11, Merab Dvalishvili reported that he had been attacked by Usman Nurmagomedov and his team. A video of the incident later appeared online.

The footage shows the Russian fighter and his brothers getting into a confrontation with the Georgian athlete. At that moment, Dvalishvili was in the middle of giving an interview.

He shared his side of the story on his Instagram page.

As a reminder, former UFC flyweight champion Merab Dvalishvili claimed that he was attacked by Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and his team. The incident allegedly took place in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White commented on the altercation in the lobby of a hotel in Abu Dhabi involving Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and Georgian athlete Merab Dvalishvili. He called the incident completely senseless and foolish, emphasizing that such situations harm the organization’s business.

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