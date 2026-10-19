The Daejeon District Court sentenced 81-year-old Jeong Myeong-seok, the leader of the religious group Christian Gospel Mission, known as JMS, to an additional 33 years in prison. The court found him guilty of sexual violence against 16 female followers by exploiting religious authority, Korea Herald reports.

Case circumstances

The court found Jeong guilty, among other charges, of quasi-rape, a classification applied when the victim is unable to resist. According to the court, he repeatedly committed sexual violence against followers, using his absolute authority as the group's leader.

Prosecutors said that between 2018 and 2022, Jeong committed sexual violence or sexual assaults against 16 women at a JMS training center in Geumsan County, South Chungcheong Province, and elsewhere. According to the prosecution, he convinced the victims that he was the “messiah,” leaving them unable to resist his actions.

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Previous sentences and compensation

The court described the method and nature of the crimes as particularly grave. It noted that the defendant used a system of religious control and influence built over many years.

Jeong is already serving a 17-year sentence at Daejeon Prison. In January 2025, the Supreme Court upheld his conviction in a case involving the rape of a follower from Hong Kong and sexual assaults against followers from Australia and South Korea.

Previously, he also served 10 years in prison for sexual violence or sexual assaults against four followers in their 20s between 2001 and 2006. Earlier this month, the court also ordered Jeong to pay three women a total of 370 million won in compensation, or about $276,000.

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