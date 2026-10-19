Belgium discusses reserve force to counter unrest — Anadolu Agency

In Belgium, the ministries of defence and interior are discussing the creation of a new mobile brigade to strengthen security during mass unrest and violent demonstrations, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the Belga agency.

Reserve under Interior Ministry leadership

Defence Minister Theo Francken called the proposed unit “Gendarmerie 2.0,” which would operate under the leadership of the Interior Ministry. Under the scheme being discussed, the defence department would provide military training to officers and place them at the disposal of the Interior Ministry.

Francken said additional operational capabilities were needed to respond to an escalation of violence. According to him, Prime Minister Bart De Wever is aware of these plans.

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After unrest in cities

The initiative is being discussed following violence around demonstrations in several European cities, including in France and Belgium. On Saturday, Belgian police detained 195 people during protests against education policy and budget spending cuts in Brussels and Liège.

Interior Minister Bernard Quintin confirmed that consultations are ongoing. He described the potential brigade as an expansion of existing cooperation between police and the military, including in securing certain facilities and conducting patrols jointly with railway police.

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