The U.S. tested Ukrainian Magura maritime drones for launching unmanned aerial vehicles

Ukrainian Magura MV7 unmanned boats took part in the Bayonet Quest 26 military exercises in Michigan, where they were used as floating launch platforms for aerial drones. This is the second publicly known instance of the U.S. military using Magura-class boats in 2026.

The Bayonet Quest 26 exercises took place from September 26 to October 6, 2026. They were organized by the 7th Infantry Division, which is part of Multi-Domain Command-Pacific.

According to the division, the military tested autonomous systems and unmanned aerial vehicles. The goal was to determine how new technologies could expand reconnaissance capabilities, increase the operational range of units, and accelerate decision-making.

The Magura MV7 boats were manufactured by the Ukrainian company UFORCE. A special platform was installed at the front of their hulls from which unmanned aerial vehicles could take off.

Judging by the photos and materials released by the division, the exercises also included practice in the coordination of manned and unmanned maritime platforms. The Mk VI patrol boat operated alongside autonomous systems, allowing U.S. military personnel to test their joint operation under challenging conditions.

However, the division did not specify how many MV7 boats were involved in the exercises, which specific model was used, or what types of aerial drones were launched from their platforms.

The exercises in Michigan marked the second publicly known instance of the U.S. military using Magura-class boats this year.

Previously, such vessels were used during Balikatan 2026—the largest annual U.S.-Philippine military exercises. On April 24, unmanned boats destroyed a decommissioned target vessel near Itbayat Island in Batanes Province.

On June 8, the Ukrainian company UFORCE confirmed that its vessels participated in these exercises. This followed a report by Defence Blog stating that U.S. special forces had sunk a vessel using Ukrainian-designed unmanned boats.

Thus, the U.S. military is testing the capabilities of Ukrainian maritime drones in various scenarios—from engaging maritime targets to using the boats as platforms for aerial drones.

The Magura boats became one of the most famous Ukrainian military developments after the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense began using them to attack ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet near Crimea.

Strikes by Ukrainian naval drones forced Russia to relocate a significant portion of its Black Sea Fleet ships from Crimea. Subsequently, Ukraine developed various modifications of the Magura, including versions equipped with missiles and machine guns.

In 2025, Ukrainian military intelligence reported that Magura boats, armed with air-to-air missiles, had shot down Russian fighter jets over the Black Sea.

The use of maritime drones as carriers and launch platforms opens up additional opportunities for reconnaissance and striking targets at greater distances. This approach also makes it possible to avoid exposing the crews of manned ships to danger near targets.

Ukraine has already employed similar tactics, using maritime platforms to deliver smaller strike drones closer to the Russian-controlled coastline.

The U.S. Army is also exploring the use of unmanned maritime platforms in units that will operate in the Pacific region. A significant portion of potential operations there may take place among islands and along the coast, where autonomous systems are capable of performing reconnaissance and support missions.

The 7th Infantry Division is based at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state. It was reorganized as part of Multi-Domain Command-Pacific as part of the U.S. Army’s preparations for operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Magura MV7 trials demonstrate the U.S. military’s interest in Ukrainian unmanned technologies, particularly the ability to integrate maritime platforms with aerial drones to extend the operational range and capabilities of units.

This was reported by The Defense Blog.

As a reminder, the U.S. company ReconCraft and the Ukrainian company Uforce signed a memorandum of understanding on the joint production of Magura maritime drones in the United States. The companies plan to establish operations in Oregon and South Carolina, marking the first instance of localizing the production of Ukrainian strike drones on U.S. soil.

U.S. special forces used Ukrainian Magura maritime drones for the first time during exercises in the Philippines. During the tests, the drone successfully struck and sank a target vessel.

Romania reported that Ukraine had lost control of four maritime drones.

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