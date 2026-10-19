Turkey has detained 36 people, while another 16 are being sought as part of an investigation into suspected illegal egg cell trafficking. According to Cyprus Mail, Turkish Justice Minister Akın Gürlek said the investigation had uncovered links between this activity and Turkey, northern Cyprus, Albania and Georgia.

Investigation in Istanbul

According to the minister, the investigation began after information was received and is being conducted by the chief prosecutor's office on the Anatolian side of Istanbul. Gürlek said investigators determined that Turkish female citizens were sent abroad, where they sold egg cells for payment.

The minister stated that 41 women carried out a total of 811 egg cell sales. Legal proceedings were initiated against 53 people: 36 detainees, 16 wanted individuals and one more person who is already in prison. Seven of those wanted have been confirmed to be outside Turkey, he said.

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People involved in the case

Gürlek said that the 53 people involved include one alleged leader of the organization, five of its managers, 41 female donors, two obstetrics and gynecology specialists, and four travel organizers. The minister stressed that financial gain cannot be more important than human dignity and bodily integrity.

The investigation is taking place amid problems in the field of in vitro fertilization in northern Cyprus. Earlier, the BBC reported that at least 30 children were conceived through IVF procedures using sperm or egg donors different from those selected by the parents. Deutsche Welle also wrote that some clinics offered prospective parents a choice of the child's sex.

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