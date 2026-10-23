A historic Eisenhower globe was damaged at the Pentagon — The Guardian

Employees of the U.S. Department of Defense accidentally damaged General Dwight Eisenhower’s historic globe while attempting to move it on their own to the office of Pentagon chief Pete Hagseth.

During transport, they lost their grip on the artifact, causing it to fall onto a metal base: a hole formed in the sphere near Antarctica, and the globe itself broke free from its mount. They were ultimately unable to move the exhibit to its destination.

The U.S. Army’s press office confirmed the incident, noting that the damage occurred on February 3 during the attempted transport. Typically, such operations involving historical artifacts are carried out exclusively by qualified curators; however, due to the partial government shutdown, the specialist historians were placed on unpaid leave. Department employees decided not to wait for their return and attempted to move the globe on their own.

General Dwight Eisenhower’s historic globe is one of two rare exhibits, each with a diameter of about 76 cm (manufactured in the 1930s), housed at the Pentagon. It is believed that Eisenhower used this very globe during World War II.

This was reported by The Guardian.

Earlier, the Pentagon chief announced a 20% reduction in the number of general and admiral positions.

Hegset also ordered the Pentagon to accelerate the deployment of anti-drone systems.

Meanwhile, Republican senators demanded an explanation from U.S. Secretary of Defense Hegset.

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