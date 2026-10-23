In Poland, 61.7% of respondents believe that the government of Prime Minister Donald Tusk will lose power after the 2027 parliamentary elections. This is indicated by the results of a United Surveys by IBRiS poll commissioned by Wirtualna Polska, Interia reports.

Breakdown of responses

The answer option “will definitely lose” was chosen by 24.7% of respondents, while another 37% said that the government would “rather lose” power. At the same time, 29.6% of survey participants predict that the current coalition will retain power. Of these, 25.5% replied that it would “rather retain” power, while 4.1% said it would “definitely retain” it.

Some 8.7% of respondents were undecided. The question concerned whether Donald Tusk and his political camp would retain power after the 2027 parliamentary elections.

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Sentiment among coalition and opposition supporters

Among voters of the current governing coalition, 71% believe it will retain power, including 12% who are certain of this. Another 22% of coalition supporters believe that the government will lose power.

Among opposition sympathizers, 90% expect a change of power after the elections, while 7% believe that the government will retain its positions. Supporters of both Confederations most often predicted that the government would lose power: 95% of this group gave this answer, while 49% of them said they were certain of such a scenario.

The survey was conducted on October 16–18, 2026, using CAWI and CATI methods on a representative sample of 1,000 Polish residents.

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