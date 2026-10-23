In Estonia, the Centre Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) posted the highest results in Emor’s October ranking of political parties. The Centre Party received 20.6% support among respondents who had decided on their party preference, SDE received 20.4%, and Isamaa received 19.4%, ERR News reports.

Emor expert Aivar Voog noted that, given the poll’s statistical margin of error, it is impossible to determine the exact order of the three leading parties. The maximum margin of error for this sample was plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.

Changes compared with September

Compared with September, support for the Centre Party rose by 3.7 percentage points, ending a three-month decline. SDE’s rating increased by 3 percentage points and became the party’s highest since the beginning of the year. At the same time, Isamaa lost 4.7 percentage points, its worst result in three years.

The Reform Party placed fourth with 14.2%, while the Conservative People’s Party of Estonia (EKRE) came fifth with 13.8%. Support for Parempoolsed fell from 9.6% in September to 6.5% in October. Other parties remained below the electoral threshold: Koos had 1.7%, Eesti 200 had 1.5%, the Greens had 0.8%, and the Estonian Nationalists and Conservatives Party had 0.7%.

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The share of respondents with no party preference or who answered “don’t know” fell from 30% in September to 27% in October. Combined support for the ruling coalition remained at 16%, while support for opposition parties rose from 71% to 74%.

Differences by age and region

Among ethnic Estonians, SDE became the most popular party with 23.9%, overtaking Isamaa with 23.2%. Among respondents from other ethnic groups, the Centre Party led by a wide margin with 62.9%. In Tallinn, its support stood at 31.7%, while SDE had 26.3%.

The Social Democrats retained first place among voters aged 18 to 34 and also took the lead in October among those aged 35 to 49. Isamaa was most popular among voters aged 65 and over, while the Centre Party was most popular among people aged 50 to 64. The Emor poll was conducted online and by telephone from October 12 to 21 among 1,487 Estonian citizens of voting age.

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