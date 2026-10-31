On October 31, the United States, Japan and South Korea signed a memorandum of cooperation for the Trilateral Arctic-Pacific Partnership. The document was concluded in Atlanta, United States, during a meeting of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu and South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

Cooperation in the Pacific Arctic

The memorandum aims to explore opportunities for maritime cooperation and economic partnership in the Pacific Arctic. The US Department of State announced the signing of the document, Anadolu Agency reports.

During the talks, the officials considered the development of the trilateral partnership, regional security challenges, economic resilience and energy cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The United States, Japan and South Korea also reaffirmed their intention to strengthen security and economic cooperation in the region.

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Security and economic issues

The foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to the denuclearization of North Korea and called for the full implementation of UN Security Council resolutions. They also stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

According to the State Department, Rubio raised the issue of China's efforts to establish control over the South China Sea. The meeting participants spoke out against economic coercion and the use of supply chains as a tool of pressure.

Separately, the parties reviewed the progress of implementing the trilateral memorandum on the deployment of small modular reactors. This document was signed in July in Ankara on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

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