At the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in Atlanta, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, representing the aggressor state, insulted German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul, Der Spiegel reports.

Lavrov’s tough stance

The publication describes Lavrov’s behavior during the event as tough. According to its account, the Russian minister chose Wadephul as the target of his attacks.

The Der Spiegel headline also notes that Marco Rubio showed a favorable attitude toward Lavrov.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Moscow’s position

At the same time, according to the publication, Moscow is not reciprocating US President Donald Trump’s course toward rapprochement.

The caption to a photograph of Lavrov in Atlanta uses the expression “family photo diplomacy.”

The Der Spiegel article was published on October 31, 2026. The report from Atlanta was prepared by correspondent Christoph Schult.

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