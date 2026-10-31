In Poland, prosecutors have changed the charges brought against 31-year-old Ihor M. in the case of an attack on the grounds of the Benedictine Sisters’ abbey in Jarosław. The man is suspected of murdering priest Stanisław Zbojnowicz and attempting to murder four other people.

Separate charges for each attack

According to Interia, investigators decided to consider each episode of the September 24 attack separately. In addition to the charge of murdering priest Stanisław Zbojnowicz, Ihor M. was charged with four counts of attempted murder of priests Marek Pieńkowski and Adrian Mantykiewicz, as well as Krzysztof G. and Ewa S.

During a repeated interrogation at a psychiatric hospital, the Ukrainian citizen fully admitted to the charges against him but refused to provide further explanations. Małgorzata Tacuch-Kurasiewicz, spokesperson for the District Prosecutor’s Office in Przemyśl, told Radio Eska that he only stated that he deeply regretted what had happened.

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Examination of criminal responsibility

The court ordered the 31-year-old man to be detained for three months. He is being held in a forensic psychiatry unit with an enhanced security level, where experts are to determine whether he was criminally responsible at the time of the attack.

According to the outlet, blood tests found no alcohol, drugs or psychotropic substances in his body. Prosecutors also sent Ukraine a request for international legal assistance to establish all circumstances of the case. Most witnesses have already been questioned. The suspect may face life imprisonment.

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