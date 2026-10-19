In Australia, the number of residents moving from capital cities to regional areas in the quarter to June 2026 reached the record level set in June 2021. According to calculations by the Regional Australia Institute, the number of people who moved to regional areas was 30% higher than the number who moved to cities, ABC News reports.

Largest outflow from Sydney and Melbourne

The study is based on Commonwealth Bank data analysed by the Regional Australia Institute. Sydney and Melbourne recorded the largest losses of residents in favour of regional areas. Sydney accounted for 52% of the net population outflow from capital cities to regional areas in the quarter to June 2026.

The Sunshine Coast remained the most popular destination for those leaving major cities. It accounted for 8.7% of total net internal migration in the 12 months to June 2026. Greater Geelong in Victoria ranked second.

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Growth in moves to northern Queensland

The Regional Australia Institute also noted a significant increase in the number of moves from cities to northern Queensland. In the Burdekin area, located south of Townsville, the number of people from cities choosing this region increased by 238% over the year. The Atherton Tablelands region south of Cairns recorded an annual increase of 131% in such moves.

Regional Australia Institute chief executive Liz Ritchie said people continue to move en masse to regional areas several years after pandemic-driven lifestyle changes. The institute is advocating for the creation of a national population development plan that would help regions plan community growth.

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