In Israel, victims of sexual and violent crimes will be able to personally address parole boards before a decision is made on the early release of a convicted person from prison. The relevant rules were signed by Justice Minister Yariv Levin and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, The Jerusalem Post reports. The regulations are to take effect on December 1 or on the date of their official publication, if that occurs later.

Oral or written statement

Victims will be able to choose whether to explain orally or in writing to the board how the convicted person’s release could threaten their safety. To make a personal appearance, they must notify the board’s secretariat in writing at least 21 days before the hearing. An exception is предусмотрено for cases in which a victim learned about the hearing after this deadline had passed but before it takes place.

As a rule, a written statement must be submitted no later than seven days before the hearing. It will be sent to the board’s secretariat at the Court Administration, rather than first through the Israel Prison Service, as was the case under the previous procedure. Oral explanations may be heard without the prisoner being present, while the new form provides for non-disclosure of the victim’s contact details.

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Parole procedure

The rules implement a law passed by the Knesset in June 2025 following a bill by lawmaker Chili Tropper and other parliamentarians. The 2001 Victims’ Rights Law had already allowed victims to submit a written position regarding the risks of early release, but a personal appearance was not a guaranteed right. The 2025 law also explicitly added an assessment of threats to victims’ safety to the circumstances the board must consider.

The boards decide whether a prisoner may serve the final part of their sentence outside prison under supervision and subject to specified conditions. Usually, an application for such release can be made after serving two-thirds of the sentence. The boards assess, among other things, the convicted person’s conduct in prison, rehabilitation prospects, and the danger their release may pose.

The new procedure does not give victims the right to block parole. A hearing also cannot be postponed solely for a victim’s oral statement if the convicted person has already served two-thirds of the sentence or will reach that threshold on the date of the rescheduled hearing. In cases considered by a separate administrative unit concerning shorter prison terms, victims retain the right to submit a written position rather than appear personally.

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