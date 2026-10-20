China has released a photograph of a Y-20B heavy transport aircraft of the People's Liberation Army Air Force, equipped with underwing pods for aerial refuelling of aircraft. This is likely the first official image of the Y-20B in a multirole transport and aerial tanker configuration, the South China Morning Post reports.

The photograph was published by the PLA Daily on October 14. It shows the four-engine aircraft in standard grey military livery standing with its rear cargo ramp open, with a truck carrying equipment positioned behind it. The photo caption stated that an unnamed Air Force unit was conducting training in loading equipment.

Aircraft identification

PLA Daily did not name the aircraft model, but state-owned China Media Group and the China Military Bugle account, which belongs to the PLA News Centre, identified it as the Y-20B. Military commentator Fu Qianshao said in a China Media Group report on October 19 that the aircraft has sufficient internal fuel reserves to refuel medium and heavy fighter jets without installing additional tanks in the cargo compartment. This, he said, makes it possible to retain space for personnel or equipment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As early as October 13, a Chinese military commentator concluded that the multirole transport-tanker configuration had officially entered service, citing photographs of a Y-20B in Air Force livery with refuelling pods installed. At the same time, the October 14 photograph confirms the use of this configuration during training, but does not establish the exact date when it began operating as a tanker.

Upgraded version

In August, state broadcaster CCTV reported that the Y-20B is an upgraded version of the Y-20A transport aircraft with Chinese WS-20 engines and can be converted into an aerial tanker using removable equipment. The original Y-20A uses Russian D-30KP-II turbofan engines. According to an estimate by Chinese military aviation analyst Andreas Rupprecht, as of August 2025, about 90 Y-20A family transport aircraft and tankers were in service, while around two dozen Y-20Bs were in service or awaiting delivery.

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