Europe is preparing for its first snowfalls; meteorologists have predicted when they will occur

Several dozen centimeters of snow may fall in some mountainous regions of Europe in the near future. Meteorologists have indicated the possible timing of the first snowfalls, which could mark the beginning of winter weather in the region.

Signs of approaching winter are gradually intensifying across Europe: snowfall is forecast for the Alps and the Pyrenees, while in Central Europe, the first snow may fall in the second half of November.

According to preliminary forecasts, tens of centimeters of fresh snow may fall in the high-altitude regions of Austria, Switzerland, France, and northern Italy. Winter weather is also possible in the Pyrenees on the border between France and Spain. Heavy rains are forecast for other parts of southern Europe. The amount of precipitation and the elevation of the snow line will depend on how weather conditions develop.

In Hungary, which borders Ukraine, the first snow is possible around November 22–26, according to some forecasts. In particular, models predict snowfall around November 22–23, and in Budapest, temperatures may drop to zero or below on some nights.

Reportedly, last year’s first snowfalls in Hungary occurred earlier: snow fell in the Bükk and Mátra Mountains in mid-October, and winter weather spread to other regions in November. However, even if snow does fall in November this year, it does not guarantee the formation of a sustained snow cover.

Preliminary forecasts for the coming winter indicate the likelihood of warmer-than-usual weather. In late fall and early winter, temperatures in the region may exceed the climatic norm by 1–2 degrees. At the same time, short-term cold spells and heavy snowfalls cannot be ruled out: the weather may change abruptly, and the most noticeable winter cold snaps are still ahead, according to VAOL.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, October 20, Ukraine can expect warm weather with rain in some regions.

Forecasters have issued a warning about hazardous weather for Kyiv and the surrounding region.

As a reminder, rainy weather will persist in most regions of Ukraine in the coming days. According to the forecaster’s prediction, an improvement in weather conditions can only be expected next week.

In a part of the Pacific Ocean east of the International Date Line, a record value for Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE)—which takes into account wind speed and storm duration—was recorded on Sunday. The previous record, set in 2018, was surpassed in the region where storms capable of moving toward Hawaii, Mexico, and the U.S. West Coast form.

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