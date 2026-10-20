Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said that some of the students protesting in Tirana hold politically extremist views. He made the statement after a week of student protests, during which clashes occurred between demonstrators and police, Balkan Insight reports.

The prime minister's statements on the protests

At a meeting with principals of Tirana secondary schools and Education Minister Mirela Kumbaro, Rama said that students exercising their right to protest are not the problem. At the same time, he stressed that the issue was not the right to protest, but violence.

For seven days, young participants in the rallies, who are demanding Rama's resignation, threw Molotov cocktails, stones and other objects at police. Police used tear gas, water cannons and rubber bullets.

Accusations and warnings

Without providing specific evidence, Rama said that the protests had allegedly been incited by foreign intelligence services. He claimed that Russia, an aggressor state, and Iran allegedly seek to destabilize Albania, and also accused the Albanian opposition of involvement.

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The prime minister supported the actions of the State Police despite accusations of disproportionate use of force against protesters. During a meeting with police leaders, he promised police officers a bonus of 2,500 euros.

Rama warned of financial and administrative consequences for participants in violent protests. According to him, the families of minors may be held liable for the damage caused, while students risk losing scholarships, financial assistance and access to free education.

Opposition reaction

Opposition representatives said that such rhetoric could increase tensions. In a response to Balkan Insight, the prime minister's press service said that Rama's remarks concerned violence against police officers, citizens, state and private property, rather than the right to protest. Regarding parental liability, the office referred to provisions of the Civil Code and stressed that this does not mean collective punishments or bypassing legal procedures.

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