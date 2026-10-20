Cyprus may conclude an agreement worth approximately €150 million with Israeli companies Israel Shipyards and Rafael for the supply of naval vessels and weapons systems. As Cyprus Mail reports, citing the Israeli financial publication Calcalist, the document is expected to be signed in the coming weeks following talks between the defense ministries of the two countries.

Vessels for the National Guard

According to Calcalist, Israel Shipyards is to supply vessels for the naval command of the Cyprus National Guard, while Rafael Advanced Defense Systems is to provide weapons systems for them. The talks are reportedly being conducted in the format of an intergovernmental agreement.

At the same time, neither Cyprus’ Ministry of Defence nor Israel’s defense ministry has publicly confirmed the reported procurement. Sources in Cyprus’ defense ministry confirmed to Cyprus Mail that there is an agreement to purchase a patrol vessel from Israel.

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Previous procurements

The number and types of vessels, their armament and the delivery schedule were not specified in the Calcalist report. Both Israeli companies declined to comment on the information.

Israel Shipyards has already supplied Cyprus with a 62-metre patrol vessel, which arrived in the country in January 2018 and was commissioned in the same month. It was reportedly purchased for approximately €44 million. The vessel was intended to strengthen Cyprus’ capabilities to patrol its exclusive economic zone, protect maritime energy infrastructure and contribute to regional maritime security.

The ship is equipped with radar, command-and-control systems, and two Rafael-made Typhoon naval combat modules. The National Guard also has Israeli BARAK MX air defense systems, SPIKE LR2 anti-tank missiles, and Tavor assault rifles used by commandos.

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