In Singapore, the National Wages Council has recommended that employers raise the salaries of workers with a gross monthly wage of up to S$2,800 by 6–8%. The recommendations will be in effect from December 2026 to November 2027, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The council called on companies that have performed well and have positive business prospects to set increases at the upper end of the range. The increase should amount to at least S$135–170, depending on whichever sum is higher. Businesses with good performance but uncertain prospects are advised to target the middle of this range.

Conditions for different companies

Employers that have not performed well but remain profitable are recommended to raise wages by the lower end of the range or by at least S$120, depending on whichever sum is higher. For the first time, the recommendations also cover companies that have not performed well and are loss-making: they are advised to provide a fixed increase of at least S$120.

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If the business prospects of such companies improve, they were advised to review pay and consider an additional increase for low-wage workers. The Singapore government has accepted the council's recommendations. The Ministry of Manpower said they should ensure meaningful wage growth for low-wage workers while giving employers flexibility in light of economic and business conditions.

Training and artificial intelligence

The council also called on employers and workers to develop skills for an economy that increasingly uses artificial intelligence. Companies were advised to prepare staff for changing job functions, support training and invest in lifelong learning at all stages of their careers.

The share of employers providing structured training fell from 66.4% in 2024 to 64% last year. The share of workers receiving it declined from 52.6% to 48.1%. The council noted that productivity and business growth across sectors had been uneven, so employers are advised to adjust wage increases according to their own performance and prospects, as well as fully implement a flexible wage system with monthly and annual variable components.

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