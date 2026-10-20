Head of Peru’s National Institute of Civil Defense Luis Enrique Vásquez Guerrero reported 12 deaths as a result of wildfires in the country. As The Rio Times reports, the official announced these figures on October 19 in an interview with Exitosa. He did not specify from what date the death toll has been counted.

According to Vásquez, four people died in the Cusco region, three in Cajamarca, two each in Apurímac and Pasco, and one more person in Puno. He also reported 832 people injured, mostly with burns.

At the time of the statement, 12 active fires were recorded in Peru, while another 12 had been brought under control. The official described the situation in the Río Tambo area of the central Junín region as the most difficult, with four active fires continuing there. At the beginning of October, the newspaper Correo reported six deaths as a result of the fires.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

El Niño warning

On October 16, Peru’s interagency ENFEN commission declared an alert due to the coastal El Niño phenomenon. The commission forecasts that sea warming off Peru’s coast will likely remain at an extraordinary level until January 2027.

ENFEN expects above-normal precipitation on the country’s northern and central coast through the end of 2026. Starting in November, above-normal river flow is also forecast in the Tumbes, Chira, Piura, La Leche, and Jequetepeque rivers. Normal or below-normal precipitation is forecast for the southern highlands and the Amazon.

Minister’s statement

Minister of Transport and Communications José Angello Tangkerlini stated that the previous government knew about the El Niño forecast, but some preventive work was not completed on time. According to him, work at 536 critical points across the country is 70% complete.

Read us on