UK investigates allegations against Mayor Campbell — The Guardian

In the United Kingdom, Humberside Police are investigating allegations concerning the Mayor of Hull and East Yorkshire, Luke Campbell. He is accused of allegedly showing a female employee nude and sexualised images of himself. As The Guardian reports, police interviewed Campbell under caution earlier this month.

Employee's complaint

According to documents from the internal complaint procedure at the Hull and East Yorkshire Combined Authority, the incident allegedly took place in May. A senior employee said Campbell called her over to a computer screen and showed her four fully nude and sexualised images.

The woman said she felt shocked, embarrassed and humiliated. In her statement, she described it as unwanted conduct of a sexual nature which, in her view, violated her dignity and created a humiliating and offensive working environment.

About three weeks after the alleged incident, the employee, who was working on a contract but had accepted a permanent position, was told during a Teams call that the offer had been withdrawn. She also said that she was subsequently effectively forced to leave her job.

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Positions of the parties

Another employee stated in the documents that he saw an image of a nude man with a tattoo on a laptop. According to The Guardian, this witness also heard comments about the tattoo and saw Campbell allegedly lift his shirt to show it.

A spokesperson for the combined authority confirmed that the police investigation is ongoing and that the institution has separate procedures for handling complaints against officials and employees. According to the publication, Campbell was not arrested in connection with these allegations.

Campbell, a former Olympic boxing champion, did not respond to requests for comment. Reform UK said that he strongly denies the allegations, describing the complaint as part of an unfounded employment dispute. Former minister Nadine Dorries claimed that it concerned a 2013 magazine cover on which the boxer posed bare-chested. However, testimony submitted as part of the internal complaint mentions several images and a tattoo that is not visible on that cover.

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