In the United States, President Donald Trump's job approval rating has fallen to 34%, the lowest figure of his second term. At the same time, 71% of adult Americans believe the country is moving in the “wrong direction,” according to an NBC News poll reported by Anadolu Agency.

Economic dissatisfaction

Trump's performance is disapproved of by 66% of those surveyed, while 51% of respondents said they strongly disapprove of the president's work — a new high for his second term. The economy was named the most important issue by 31% of poll participants, and 44% said their financial situation had worsened over the past year.

Another 67% of respondents called gasoline prices a serious problem. Some respondents said they had changed their usual grocery purchases or cut other expenses in order to cover basic needs.

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Democrats' advantage

Among registered voters, 55% preferred Democratic control of Congress, while 45% would support Republicans. The U.S. midterm elections are scheduled to take place on November 3.

Trump's policies were described as harmful to the country by 58% of respondents; 28% believe they help the state. The president received the lowest ratings on the cost of living — 27% — and the conduct of the war with Iran — 29%. Immigration and border security remained his strongest area, where 43% of respondents approved of his approach.

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