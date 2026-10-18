Violence has intensified in recent weeks in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan. Armed Baluch groups have claimed a series of attacks on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the Basij paramilitary force and local police, OilPrice reports.

According to the publication, the attacks involved ambushes, roadside bomb explosions and shootings. On October 14, a police officer and a local Basij commander were killed in separate attacks in the city of Mehrestan. A day earlier, the IRGC reported the death of one of its members following clashes that occurred during an attempt to seize hostages in Zahedan, the provincial administrative center. On the same day, exchanges of fire took place in Taftan between armed men and IRGC forces.

Security forces step up operations

In response, Iranian authorities have intensified security operations in the region, including carrying out preventive raids against suspected insurgent cells. On October 12, Iran executed Omar Dorostaran, who had been convicted of armed rebellion, membership in a terrorist group and complicity in an armed uprising.

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Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on October 12 that groups Tehran calls terrorist are acting according to Israeli and U.S. plans to destabilize the country's border areas. The article provides no other evidence to support this claim.

Coordination among groups

In December 2025, four separate armed Baluch groups united into the Mubarizun People's Front. It includes Jaish al-Adl, a Baluch separatist group that Iran and the United States consider a terrorist organization. Iran has also accused the United States and Israel of arming it.

Analysts cited by the publication believe the groups are exploiting the long-standing problems of the Baluch minority. The Baluch, a significant share of whom are Sunnis in predominantly Shia Iran, make up about 5% of the country's population. According to the article, they account for approximately 20% of all executions in Iran.

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