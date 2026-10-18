The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) may certify the new Boeing 737 MAX 10 as early as next week, despite a software problem. This was reported by the Jerusalem Post, citing industry publications Simple Flying and The Air Current.

Glitch during a go-around

The issue concerns an error in the flight management computer (FMC) software that may occur during a go-around. During this maneuver, the aircraft aborts its landing, gains altitude and makes another approach for landing.

According to Simple Flying, the error may cause a partial autopilot disengagement. As a result, the aircraft may deviate from its flight path, and pilots would have to switch to manual control at a critical stage of the flight.

The Air Current reported that after the final meeting of the FAA’s type certification board, the agency concluded that the issue does not pose a risk to flight safety. According to Simple Flying, the regulator also issued a non-mandatory Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB), allowing the aircraft to be certified before the error is fixed.

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Airlines’ position

The launch customer for the MAX 10, Canada’s WestJet, informed Boeing about the issue after a test flight in November 2024. As Simple Flying writes, the manufacturer did not inform other customers about it for nearly two years. Several customers, according to the publication, told Boeing that they may refuse to accept aircraft with software containing this glitch.

The U14 software version is an update to U13, which has been used since the 737 MAX was introduced in 2017. United Airlines, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Alaska Airlines told The Air Current that they prefer U13, considering the older version less problematic.

Deliveries for United Airlines

In September, United Airlines told Simple Flying that it does not accept new aircraft with U14 installed. According to the publication, this means the carrier will not agree to deliveries of the MAX 10 and MAX 7 in this configuration. Currently, the new variants use only U14, while the MAX 8 and MAX 9 can operate with both U14 and U13.

United Airlines has 167 firm orders for the MAX 10, making it the largest buyer of this model. Earlier, the company’s CEO Scott Kirby expected the first MAX 10 deliveries in 2027, but a fix for U14, according to Simple Flying, is not expected until 2028.

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