121 people detained at protests in France — RMF24

During the fifth consecutive weekend of protests against the rising cost of living in France, 121 participants were detained. RMF24 reports.

According to the French Interior Ministry, a total of 105,000 people protested across the country on Saturday, including 24,000 in Paris. Youth organizations representing school pupils and students said the number of participants was significantly higher: 200,000 nationwide and nearly 100,000 in the French capital.

Clashes in Paris

After the demonstration ended at Place de la Nation in Paris, hundreds of people remained there. Police tried to disperse them. The Paris prefecture reported that tear gas was used against a group whose members, according to its information, threw objects at police officers.

A week earlier, the Interior Ministry estimated the number of protest participants at 146,000, while organizers said there were 250,000 protesters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attack on a film crew

In Lyon, a film crew from the BFMTV news channel, consisting of two journalists and two security staff members, was attacked during a demonstration. Regional authorities said the attack was very aggressive. According to a witness, the attackers smashed and then stole a camera.

According to the Reporters Without Borders organization, there have been 44 cases of physical violence against journalists working at protests in recent weeks. In 29 cases, according to the organization, the violence was carried out by public order forces.

Participants in Saturday's rallies protested against the rising cost of living, called for higher wages, and opposed planned rules on police use of weapons. Other demands included protecting children and young people from violence and increasing education funding. Demonstrations also took place in Marseille, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Rennes and Nantes.

The group coordinating the protests and referring to the Yellow Vests movement announced a new rally for November 21. Its representative, Benjamin Bal, also said it would join demonstrations planned by trade unions for November 17.

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