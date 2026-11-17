Germany will provide Ukraine with new radars to improve air situation awareness. They are intended to help the military better detect aerial targets and monitor the situation in the sky. In the future, these radars will become part of the new “Freya” air defense system. “We will also provide new, highly effective radars to improve the air situation picture. They will be an important component of the future ‘Freya’ air defense systems,” Pistorius said.

According to the minister, about ten countries are currently working on developing this system. It is intended to become part of the future air defense system, particularly for protection against ballistic threats. Pistorius emphasized that strengthening air defense remains the main focus of Germany’s military aid to Ukraine. Russian attacks continue to pose a threat to Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, so providing Ukraine with air defense capabilities remains one of the partners’ key priorities.

Germany has already organized large-scale programs to supply guided missiles for the U.S. Patriot systems. Berlin will also continue to provide Ukraine with IRIS-T air defense missile systems and ammunition for them. In addition, the German side is preparing another technical solution designed to expand the capabilities of Ukraine’s air defense. This involves integrating IRIS-T missiles into Norwegian NASAMS air defense systems.

This will allow Ukraine to use its existing ammunition more flexibly and expand the range of applications for various air defense systems. Thus, German assistance includes not only new radars for the future “Freya” system but also further deliveries of missiles and air defense systems, as well as the technical integration of various types of weaponry. German Federal Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius announced this at a press conference following the 37th meeting of the Ramstein-format Contact Group on Defense Issues for Ukraine, which took place in Brussels.