ODK-Saturn, located in Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Oblast, has submitted a list of 680 employees slated for layoffs to the regional employment service. This was reported by the agency’s director, Yulia Bukaeva, according to the Russian publication “Kommersant.”

According to her, the list is preliminary for now. Some employees may be offered other positions within the company, some will be transferred to other departments, and others may resign voluntarily. “This is a preliminary list; we understand that some people will be offered jobs. Some will transfer between workshops, and some will leave of their own accord,” Bukayeva explained. “ODK-Saturn” is part of the United Engine Corporation, which is a subsidiary of the Russian state-owned conglomerate “Rostec.” It is one of the largest manufacturers of aircraft engines in Russia.

The plant manufactures turbojet and turboprop engines for civil and military aviation. Among its products are the PD-8 engines, which are to be installed on Russian “Superjet” aircraft. Previously, these aircraft used SaM146 engines, developed in collaboration with the French company Safran. After severing ties with its Western partners, Russia set out to develop its own replacement.

In addition, the plant manufactures engines from the D-30KP family for Il-76 heavy transport aircraft. The plant also manufactures engine components for the Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets, as well as small engines for cruise missiles. Economist Vyacheslav Shiryaev believes that the layoffs could be much more extensive, and the prospects for serial production of engines at the plant are uncertain. In his view, if the plant continues to lay off workers, this could jeopardize the fulfillment of production plans.

Shiryayev also drew attention to the situation among companies that collaborate with the plant. According to him, suppliers and related enterprises are not expanding their workforces, even though, given the expected growth in production, they should, on the contrary, be hiring new employees. “Not even related companies and suppliers are expecting this; otherwise, they would be increasing their workforce rather than cutting it,” the economist noted.

Thus, plans to lay off nearly 700 people may indicate serious problems at one of Russia’s key aircraft engine manufacturers. At the same time, the final number of layoffs remains unknown: the list is preliminary, and some employees may be offered alternative positions.