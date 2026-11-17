Poland's women's national basketball team defeated Turkey 79:77 in Gorzów, Poland, in a second-round EuroBasket qualifying match. The Polish team came back from a 12-point halftime deficit to beat the leaders of Group I, Interia Sport reports.

Turkey led after the first half

The Polish team lost the first quarter 26:27 and trailed 38:50 before halftime. In the first two quarters, Turkey made 18 of 23 two-point shots, while Poland made eight of 17.

After the break, the hosts reduced the deficit. Before the final quarter, the score was 59:64, and with six minutes remaining, Poland took the lead again — 68:67 after Niemojewska drove to the basket. Later, a basket by Klaudia Wnorowska made it 72:67.

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Decider with five seconds left before the buzzer

With 65 seconds remaining, Poland led 78:75, but after a turnover, Kennedy Burke made free throws to cut the gap to one point. Wnorowska later made one free throw — 79:77. With 5.3 seconds left before the final buzzer, Turkey was inbounding the ball in the opponents' half, but Sevgi Uzun failed to release it within the allotted five seconds. Poland intercepted the ball and held on for the win.

Stephanie Mavunga was Poland's top scorer with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Niemojewska scored nine points and provided seven assists, while Wnorowska recorded eight points and four steals. The next three second-round qualifying matches are scheduled for the first half of February 2027.

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