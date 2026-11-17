Shenzhen is preparing to host the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which will take place on November 18–19. Ahead of the leaders’ meeting, security measures have been stepped up in the city, particularly around the Conrad Hotel. This is the hotel where Russian President Vladimir Putin will be staying during the summit. His aide, Yuri Ushakov, had previously announced this.

Russian media have released videos and photos from the scene. The footage shows police patrols, including motorcycle units, on duty near the hotel. Some access points to the building have been blocked off, and traffic on the elevated pedestrian bridge has been restricted. As a result, access to the area around the hotel has become significantly more difficult. Enhanced security measures are in place not only directly around the Conrad. Additional restrictions related to the international event have been implemented in various parts of Shenzhen. In particular, traffic is being monitored, the use of drones has been restricted, and baggage checks in the subway have been stepped up.

The APEC Summit is scheduled for November 18–19. Leaders of participating countries are expected to arrive in Shenzhen, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their potential meeting during the summit is drawing particular attention amid international tensions and Russia’s war against Ukraine. Currently, the main security measures are focused on the locations where foreign delegations are staying and the venues where meetings will take place. Road closures, restrictions on pedestrians, and additional security checks are intended to ensure the safety of summit participants during their stay in the city. Russian media have released footage from the scene.

On November 17, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that the damage to the Crimean Bridge and other attacks that Russia attributes to Ukraine will not affect the agenda of the planned meeting between the leaders of Russia, the U.S., and China.

During a visit to Abu Dhabi, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu met with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and delivered a written message from Putin to him.