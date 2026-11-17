French authorities have officially confirmed the presence of their military personnel on Ukrainian territory, while emphasizing that they are not participating in combat operations. This was stated by Alice Rüfo, Minister Delegate at the French Ministry of the Armed Forces.

According to the representative of the French Ministry of Defense, a coordination structure is operating in Ukraine that works with the defense mission. It provides specialized training for Ukrainian defenders and organizes the maintenance and repair of the transferred weapons.

Source: RFI.

Earlier, RFI reported that small groups of French military personnel led by a general have been operating in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026 as part of the Volia mission. They arrive for short-term assignments to train personnel and support complex equipment, including Mirage 2000 fighter jets and Caesar self-propelled artillery systems. According to media reports, the official Gerfaut mission, deployed in Poland, is used as a cover to ensure the confidentiality of these groups’ activities.

At the same time, Le Monde notes that the French presence is somewhat broader and is not limited to logistical support: according to the newspaper’s sources, intelligence personnel are also in Ukraine, carrying out surveillance missions near the front lines.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced a new meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin.

In Poland, nearly 5,000 military personnel will take part in the Coalition of the Willing exercises.

Merz announced the time and place of the next meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.

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