Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that he envisions his country as a member of the European Union in two decades. He made this remark in response to a question about Armenia’s future 20 years from now.

Pashinyan said that in 20 years, he envisions his country as part of the European community. He made this statement during a speech at the Dublin Institute for International and European Affairs.

When asked how he envisions Armenia two decades from now, the prime minister said, “I see Armenia as a member of the EU.”

According to Pashinyan, Yerevan intends to submit an official application for EU membership in 2027 or 2028.

During his speech, the prime minister also touched on the prospects for normalizing relations with Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Speaking about relations with Ankara, he noted that the two sides are close to establishing diplomatic relations and fully opening their borders. As one of his most recent engagements, Pashinyan mentioned a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that took place a few days earlier.

The prime minister also focused on relations with Baku. According to him, Armenia and Azerbaijan currently have a historic opportunity to establish a lasting and definitive peace. Pashinyan emphasized that missing this opportunity would be unforgivable.

This was reported by the Kazakh edition of Forbes.

Earlier, Europe pledged to support Armenia amid mounting pressure from Russia.

The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization decided to strip Armenia of its voting rights in all of the organization’s bodies.

Armenia is considering the possibility of officially applying for membership in the European Union in 2027 or 2028.

Armenia has sharply increased its exports to the EU amid trade restrictions imposed by Russia.

In Armenia’s new government program for 2026–2031, Russia is no longer referred to as a strategic ally.

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