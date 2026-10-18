In the United States, Meta suspended the Instagram account of the No Kings movement for several hours on the day of nationwide protests dedicated to encouraging early voting. After restoring access, the company apologized, explaining that the incident was caused by an erroneous trigger in its automated system, The Guardian reports.

Meta's explanation

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said that automated action can be triggered when accounts publish posts, share materials, or comment at a very high frequency. According to him, the system applied the restriction by mistake in this case, and the account was subsequently restored.

The No Kings coalition said it had regained access to its accounts but is demanding explanations from Meta. The organizers questioned the version that the restriction was caused by overly frequent posting: according to them, participants made only a few posts and conducted broadcasts for thousands of viewers. Senator Bernie Sanders also expressed concern over the suspension of the page.

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Actions in several cities

Despite the temporary suspension of the account, hundreds of planned events took place. Several hundred people gathered near the Lincoln Memorial in Washington; participants held signs calling for early voting and the protection of voting rights.

In Atlanta, city council member Michael Julian Bond addressed those present, urging them to exercise their right to vote. In downtown Los Angeles, protesters marched through the streets in intense heat, carrying umbrellas; among the demands voiced were the abolition of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and the adoption of a billionaire tax in California.

The No Kings movement emerged last summer amid concerns about federal cuts, immigration enforcement, and foreign wars. This year's actions are focused on voting ahead of the midterm elections. Organizers also planned to recruit volunteers in case of possible “election sabotage.”

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