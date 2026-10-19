The Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) has released a report on the impact of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Jewish diaspora communities. The document’s authors identified four main consequences: the normalization of hostility toward Israel, divisions within communities, weakened political influence, and the fueling of antisemitism, The Jerusalem Post reports.

The report, “No Longer on the Sidelines: How the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict Affects Diaspora Jews,” was prepared by INSS senior researchers Theodore Sasson, a professor at Middlebury College, and Avishai Ben Sasson-Gordis, head of the U.S.-Israel program. Its conclusions are based on six months of discussions by an INSS working group with leaders of major Jewish organizations in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and South American countries.

Changing attitudes toward Israel

The authors note that hostile attitudes toward Israel have become more commonplace in Western societies because of assessments of the actions of the Israel Defense Forces in Gaza and the West Bank. A March 2026 Pew survey cited in the report showed that 60% of Americans have an unfavorable view of Israel. In 2025, the figure was 53%, and in 2022 it was 42%.

Among Americans aged 18 to 29, 75% of respondents expressed a negative view of Israel. The researchers also said that intense protests affect synagogues, camps that employ Israel Defense Forces veterans, Hillel groups, and businesses targeted by boycott, divestment, and sanctions campaigns.

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Divisions and political pressure

According to the authors’ assessment, the weakening prospect of a two-state settlement has deepened internal disputes in the diaspora, particularly among young people. In a June 2026 AP-NORC survey cited by the report, 24% of American Jews said they felt no emotional attachment to Israel at all. Among respondents aged 18 to 29, the figure was 39%.

The researchers also said diaspora communities’ political influence has declined. They linked this to the lack of a political path toward resolving the conflict, as well as to controversial statements and policies by certain Israeli officials. The document mentions the primary victories in the United States of candidates critical of Israel, Canada’s move toward an arms supply embargo and recognition of Palestinian statehood, and restrictions in the United Kingdom on goods from settlements in the West Bank.

According to a Mellman Group poll mentioned in the report, 56% of American Jewish voters were seriously concerned that the actions of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had increased antisemitism. The authors also cited an AJC survey in which 93% of respondents considered antisemitism a serious problem.

Recommendations for Israeli authorities

The report recommended that Israeli authorities avoid rhetoric that reinforces accusations of human rights violations, publicly distance themselves from such statements, and hold accountable those responsible for violence by extremists in the West Bank. The authors also called for preserving a diplomatic prospect for a settlement, establishing ongoing dialogue with diaspora organizations, and systematically assessing the impact of Israel’s domestic policy on Jewish communities around the world.

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