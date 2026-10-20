Armed attackers kill at least 40 civilians in Mali — The Hindu

More than 40 civilians were killed in attacks by armed men on camps in the Menaka region of northeastern Mali. Security sources and representatives of local communities told AFP on Monday, October 19, The Hindu reports.

Attacks over the weekend

According to AFP sources, the attacks on the camps took place over the weekend. The attackers reportedly arrived on motorcycles. The camps targeted in the attacks were predominantly inhabited by members of the Daoussahak community.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statement by community representatives

The executive bureau of the Daoussahak community blamed the killings on the Islamic State group. This is a statement by community representatives, not an independently confirmed conclusion in the report.

Security sources and community representatives told AFP that more than 40 civilians had been killed. The report does not provide the names of the attackers or other details that would make it possible to independently establish their affiliation.

Read us on