Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced its intention to present new targets and types of weapons, drawing attention to seven major underwater internet cables beneath the Strait of Hormuz. IRGC spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said this during a ceremony at the Sacred Defense Museum in Tehran, Anadolu Agency reports.

Statement on cables and weapons

Mohebbi said that seven main internet cables run beneath the Strait of Hormuz. According to him, all internet and commercial data traffic passes through them.

The IRGC spokesperson also said that Iran would present new targets and new types of weapons. In addition, he promised to drive out of the region what he called the remnants of American power.

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Previous statements by Tehran

Earlier in October, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, told state broadcaster Press TV that Tehran could strike underwater internet cables, data centers and artificial intelligence facilities linked to the United States in the event of a new war. He noted that these facilities had not yet been included on the list of targets, but warned that they could be destroyed if the conflict resumed.

As Anadolu Agency writes, the United States and Israel began a war against Iran on February 28, after which Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes across the region and effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz. In June, the United States and Iran signed a memorandum on freedom of navigation in the strait, but its implementation was halted due to disputes over security on this strategic waterway.

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