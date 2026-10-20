Israel detains 50 Hasidim after arrival from New York — Jerusalem Post

About 50 Chabad Hasidim who returned after a year of studying in New York were detained at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel. They were detained in connection with draft evasion, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Detentions at the airport

According to the outlet, the Israel Defense Forces knew in advance about the group’s arrival. Passports were confiscated from several young men, and a large number of people described in the report as deserters were detained.

Dozens of those detained have reportedly already been released. A number of other people were transferred to military custody. Those who remained in custody were taken by bus to the Israel Defense Forces recruitment center in Tel Hashomer to appear before a court.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Conditions for detainees

As Army Radio reported, detainees who agree to immediately enlist at the recruitment center will receive a suspended sentence. Those who refuse will be tried and sent to a military prison.

The Israel Defense Forces also informed police about the possibility of mass protests by representatives of ultra-Orthodox groups near the base in Tel Hashomer and the Kfar Yona prison.

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