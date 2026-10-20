US President Donald Trump said during a speech at the White House that Paris, France, will soon become a "Muslim city." He linked this to what he believes is the immigration policy of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Trump's statement

Trump said that several years ago he warned Macron that allowing a large number of immigrants to come to France was a major mistake. According to him, France should have closed its borders just as, he claimed, the United States did.

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The US president also stated that French borders remain a problem. In addition, he criticized the situation in France's energy sector.

Protests in France

As Euronews reports, Trump's statement came several days after violent protests and looting in several French cities. The report cites the cost of living and conditions of education in schools as the reasons for these protests.

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